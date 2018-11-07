ELECTION DAY

GOP incumbent Pete Olson retains his seat vs. Democratic candidate Sri Kulkarni in Texas US House District 22

EMBED </>More Videos

GOP incumbent Pete Olson retains his seat vs. Democratic candidate Sri Kulkarni in Texas US House District 22

T.J. Parker
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Republican incumbent Pete Olson once again won the race for Texas' U.S. House District 22.

Olson won against his Democratic opponent, Sri Kalkarni, with 51.9 percent of the vote. He was first elected to this seat in 2009.

It was close in the early votes, though, with Kalkarni trailing by only 5 percentage points.

But in the end, the crowd at the Olson watch party at Braman Winery and Brewery in Richmond were overjoyed with the win.

"It's been a rough time for our party, but (retiring congressman Ted) Poe and I agree to work together to build the rift between parts here in Fort Bend County, Missouri County, and Harris County to make Texas stronger," Olson said.

Another big topic in Fort Bend County is Fort Bend ISD's $922 million bond referendum, the largest in the district's history. It passed.

The money will go towards rebuilding, adding to several campuses and upgrading security within the district.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018election 2018election dayelection resultselectionsFort Bend CountyRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION DAY
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Texas elects the state's first 2 Hispanic women to Congress
Todd Litton concedes to Houston US House winner Crenshaw
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
More election day
POLITICS
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
Democrat Lina Hidalgo elected Harris County judge in upset
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
More Politics
Top Stories
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
Focus on jobs and economy puts Cruz over the top
Beto O'Rourke falls short in challenge to unseat Ted Cruz
Democrat Lina Hidalgo elected Harris County judge in upset
Harris Co. Judge Ed Emmett loses bid for 3rd term
Texas elects the state's first 2 Hispanic women to Congress
Dan Crenshaw gets last laugh in congressional race
Show More
Fletcher defeats Rep. Culberson in Texas congressional race
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
Houston voters pass Prop B on equal firefighter pay
Houston's Prop. A billed as an improvement to drainage
More News