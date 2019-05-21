Girls softball team in fight with city over new fields

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of 9- and 10-year-old softball players were heard chanting "let us play" Monday afternoon, three simple words that the young girls want the city of Deer Park to hear loud and clear."I'm mad because this is not fair treatment," said 9-year-old Galilea Perez.The girls are upset because their team hasn't had a home for a couple of seasons, and they have yet to play in new fields that have been recently renovated by the city."I see pretty green fields that are about ready to play on," Kiley Adams said.The parents are just as frustrated as the girls."Parks and rec is telling us that we cannot be on the fields, that they are unsafe," said Jessica Adams, coach for Deer Park Savage, 10U."We've been given the run around," said coach Vincent Vo. "I just don't have answers (for parents).""That's unfair," Perez said. "We need to play, that is our right."The parents also recently heard the city is getting ready to host the Pony International Girls softball tournament and that it is apparently holding the fields until then."People from out of state will play on our fields before our girls get to play on our fields," Adams said.ABC13 spoke to Deer Park city leaders and they said that is absolutely not true, and they have tried to address the rumors.They also said that a substantial completion walk through with the architect and construction representatives will take place Thursday, and based on the results, the city could allow participants to use the fields.The girls are certainly hopeful they get the greenlight this week."It's about the team effort and what your passion is," Perez said. "This is my passion."