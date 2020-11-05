2020 Georgia election results by county, GA electoral college votes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7665751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Update on the race for president from Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 a.m. ET.

Georgia Senate Seats

FULTON COUNTY, Georgia -- President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes, and the president would need to secure the key battleground state of Georgia in his now narrowing path to victory.Early Thursday morning, the vote margin was razor-thin, with Trump holding onto his lead by just 18,540 votes. Trump has 49.6% of the vote and Biden has 49.2% of it.At 10:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said 91,000 ballots were left outstanding, though it's now unclear how many are left to be counted and uploaded statewide. The Associated Press estimates approximately 4% of the vote remains to be processed.Fulton County is still in the processing ballots, with approximately 7,500 votes left. DeKalb County recently finished.The outstanding ballots include mailed ballots from population-dense counties in the Atlanta metro region that lean Democratic. Biden is overperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 showing in those counties, including in their more upscale suburban reaches.Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia."It's ... clear that we have won Georgia. We're up by 2.5%, or 117,000 (votes) with only 7% (of the vote) left" to count, Trump said during an early morning appearance at the White House. He also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might pursue.The battleground state hasn't gone for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away -- any would do -- from becoming president-elect.Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faced a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needed to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and filed several lawsuits, including in Georgia.In Georgia, two seats were being contested and at least one is headed to a runoff after no candidate reached the 50% threshold to win.GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock, a Black pastor at the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, in the Jan. 5 runoff special election for the seat Loeffler was tapped to fill for retired Sen. Johnny Isakson.In the other Georgia race, GOP Sen. David Perdue, the former business executive Trump calls his favorite senator, tried to stave off Democrat Jon Ossoff, another candidate who has benefited from the "green wave" of campaign donations. It, too, could go to a runoff.