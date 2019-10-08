Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put for now after claiming 'witch-hunt'

The FBC Comm Court intends to discuss removing me from office today at their 1p meeting. The Dem County Judge has even met with other Dems to choose who “he” would appoint to replace me. I’ve done nothing wrong. A Dem-led witch-hunt has now entered FBC. Sad! — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) October 8, 2019

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Outgoing Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is remaining in office for now after he claimed a "witch-hunt" in the county commissioners' court wanted him out.The outspoken sheriff, who this past summer announced he will not seek another term, revealed in a tweet that a meeting was set Tuesday to discuss his possible ouster.He further said the move was politically motivated."The Dem County Judge has even met with other Dems to choose who 'he' would appoint to replace me. I've done nothing wrong. A Dem-led witch-hunt has now entered FBC. Sad!" Nehls tweeted.At issue, according to commissioners who spoke with Eyewitness News, was Nehls' decision to form an exploratory committee for a U.S. House run and whether that broke any rules for a sitting elected official.Commissioners told ABC13 that no action was taken since there weren't any laws broken.Back in July, Nehls stated he would not seek another term as sheriff after seven years in office. He was the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 constable for two terms before that. Shortly after the decision, he formed an exploratory committee to seek the U.S. House seat in Texas District 22.During his time as sheriff, Nehls ran into controversy in 2017 when he was involved in a situation involving a woman who had a "F(expletive)" sign displayed on her truck.