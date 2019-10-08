Politics

Ft. Bend Co. sheriff claims 'witch-hunt' seeks his removal from office

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The outspoken Fort Bend County Sheriff, who this past summer announced he will not seek another term, said the commissioners court intends to meet Tuesday to discuss his removal from office.

Sheriff Troy Nehls made the revelation in a tweet, contending that the move is a "Dem-led witch-hunt."

"The Dem County Judge has even met with other Dems to choose who 'he' would appoint to replace me. I've done nothing wrong. A Dem-led witch-hunt has now entered FBC. Sad!" Nehls tweeted.



Back in July, Nehls stated he would not seek another term as sheriff after seven years in office. He was the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 constable for two terms before that.

Nehls ran into controversy in 2017 when he was involved in a situation involving a woman who had a "F(expletive)" sign displayed on her truck.

Nehls' plans after the sheriff's office appear to be in motion. He formed an exploratory committee to seek the U.S. House seat in Texas District 22.

Eyewitness News has reached out to commissioners court. The court stated commissioners are aware of the sheriff's comments, and they are expected to discuss the matter during its regular meeting. The sheriff will be discussed in closed session, the court added.

