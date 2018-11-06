Free Frank Ocean merchandise given to voters in Houston

Reclusive recording artist Frank Ocean is throwing his name behind several big name candidates on Election Day, including senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke.On Tuesday, the Grammy Award winner launched pop-up boutiques in four cities including Houston where voters can redeem free Ocean co-opted merchandise.According to a posting on Ocean's Tumblr page, the pop-up in Houston is at Premiumgoods at 2416 Times Blvd. in Rice Village. Three other boutiques were also announced in Miami, Atlanta and Dallas.To redeem an item, you must bring proof that you voted, which can include a photo of you at a polling place.However, fan Twitter account "Frank Ocean Daily" cautioned voters about taking a photo while voting, which is considered illegal in Texas.As part of the promotion, Ocean is using the figure "42%," which represents the number of Americans who are non-voters.In addition, Ocean's post stated the four cities were selected due to the importance of the race taking place. O'Rourke, an El Paso congressman, could become the first Democrat to win statewide election in Texas. In Georgia, Stacey Abrams could become the first black female governor in the U.S. In Florida, Andrew Gillum could become the first black governor of that state.