POLITICS

Former Pres. George H.W. Bush released from hospital after being treated for low blood pressure

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, his spokesman says.

Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for low blood pressure.

Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure on May 27.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted that "the president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."

Bush entered the hospital a little more than a month after his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush died and weeks after he was discharged from a Houston hospital.

He and his family are in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they have traditionally spent the summer. He has been in Maine every summer of his life, except the years he spent fighting in World War II.

He arrived this year on May 20.

WATCH: An update on George H.W. Bush's condition
EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush's stay at the Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure is supposed to be solely for observation, according to his staff.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhospitalMaine
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News