.@tedcruz father offers prayer to begin election night and thanks God for a victory tonight. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/aK4ljy0D8U — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) November 7, 2018

While President Donald Trump made the 2018 midterm election about immigration and Democrats focused on health care and preserving coverage for pre-existing conditions, Cruz chose the economy as the center pillar of his campaign.Cruz was banking on an economic message, and it appears to have put the incumbent Republican senator over the top Tuesday in his race against Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke.In rallies across the state, Cruz said the race was about freedom, security, and jobs."I think this race has changed a lot in the last two months because the people of Texas are focused on the issues," he told Eyewitness News on the final day of the campaign. "And in Texas we want low taxes, we want low regulations, we want lots and lots of jobs. My number one priority is jobs. Jobs. Jobs. Jobs."The senator pointed to the sweeping tax cut passed in the last session as proof of the economic growth."That's what this election is about," he said, "continuing this economic boom that is benefiting everyone in Houston and people all across Texas."Before the polls closed Tuesday night, sources within Cruz's re-election campaign told Eyewitness News they were "confident" but taking nothing for granted.The Cruz campaign employed a concerted effort to get out the vote in the last two weeks to target likely Cruz voters and encourage them to vote.In the final six weeks of the campaign, the senator held 50 rallies and town halls, including four events in Houston on Monday.