POLITICS

Sen. Ted Cruz's focus on jobs and economy pave way to re-election victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Cruz's campaign says it might be a long night, but he's confident he'll be re-elected. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While President Donald Trump made the 2018 midterm election about immigration and Democrats focused on health care and preserving coverage for pre-existing conditions, Cruz chose the economy as the center pillar of his campaign.

Cruz was banking on an economic message, and it appears to have put the incumbent Republican senator over the top Tuesday in his race against Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

In rallies across the state, Cruz said the race was about freedom, security, and jobs.



"I think this race has changed a lot in the last two months because the people of Texas are focused on the issues," he told Eyewitness News on the final day of the campaign. "And in Texas we want low taxes, we want low regulations, we want lots and lots of jobs. My number one priority is jobs. Jobs. Jobs. Jobs."

The senator pointed to the sweeping tax cut passed in the last session as proof of the economic growth.

"That's what this election is about," he said, "continuing this economic boom that is benefiting everyone in Houston and people all across Texas."

Before the polls closed Tuesday night, sources within Cruz's re-election campaign told Eyewitness News they were "confident" but taking nothing for granted.

The Cruz campaign employed a concerted effort to get out the vote in the last two weeks to target likely Cruz voters and encourage them to vote.

In the final six weeks of the campaign, the senator held 50 rallies and town halls, including four events in Houston on Monday.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

  • Ted Cruz vs Beto O'Rourke race divides neighborhood
  • EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected to Senate
  • 'I'M WORKING HARD': Sen. Ted Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of Monday night rally
  • TAKING THE LEAD: New poll shows Sen. Ted Cruz leading by 9 points over Rep. Beto O'Rourke in Senate race
  • Signs supporting Sen. Ted Cruz vandalized in west Houston
  • Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke know turnout is key in Texas senate race
  • Ted Cruz and wife pushed out of restaurant by Kavanaugh protesters
  • Sen. Cruz: 'BBQ will be illegal' if Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke wins Texas Senate race
  • Punk rocker to political underdog: Rep. Beto O'Rourke on what he's learned from his childhood, family
  • Cruz and O'Rourke's final stretch before election night
  • Cesar Sayoc allegedly threatened Beto O'Rourke in April: Report
  • Voter sues Beto O'Rourke camp, claiming excessive campaign text messages
  • Beto O'Rourke says he'll serve full senate term if he's elected in November
    • Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    politicsu.s. & worldtexas politicsted cruzbeto o'rourkesenateelection 2018vote 2018Houston
    (Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    POLITICS
    Texas elects the state's first 2 Hispanic women to Congress
    Fletcher defeats Rep. Culberson in Texas congressional race
    Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
    Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
    Houston voters pass Prop B on equal firefighter pay
    More Politics
    Top Stories
    Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
    CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
    Beto O'Rourke falls short in challenge to unseat Ted Cruz
    Dan Crenshaw gets last laugh in congressional race
    Fletcher defeats Rep. Culberson in Texas congressional race
    Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
    Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
    Houston voters pass Prop B on equal firefighter pay
    Show More
    Houston's Prop. A billed as an improvement to drainage
    Prairie View A&M students march together to the polls
    Wilmer Valderrama celebrating Election Day in Montrose
    4 law school roommates share journey becoming judges
    Lance McCullers Jr. to miss 2019 season after surgery
    More News