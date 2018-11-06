POLITICS

Fletcher remains vigilant during fight for Texas' Congressional District 7 seat

EMBED </>More Videos

Lizzie Fletcher in last fight towards Texas 7th Congressional District

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As Election Day comes to an end, first-time Democratic candidate Lizzie Fletcher is hoping to turn Texas' Congressional District 7 blue for the first time in 18 years.

Fletcher is battling Republican incumbent John Culberson, who has held the U.S. House seat for nine terms.

On Tuesday, Fletcher visited polling locations and spoke with some last-minute voters while her campaign headquarters was busy with volunteers manning the phone banks.

Fletcher, a Houston native, is a partner at a large law firm, co-founder of a young leaders Planned Parenthood group, and sits on the board of many nonprofits.

She says she has fought hard for Houstonians, both Democrats and Republicans, in her work.

Fletcher has raised more than $5 million dollars, which doubled the amount Culberson raised. Much of the money was spent on communicating her message to the community.

"We've been working for this for 18 months and we are finally here. To feel the energy and the enthusiasm. I've been meeting people at the polls who say they've seen the commercials, they know who I am, and they're voting for me," Fletcher told Eyewitness News. "All of those things are exciting because that's what we've been working towards, communicating a positive message to voters."

Although affordable health care has been a cornerstone for Fletcher's campaign, she also discusses the importance of bringing change to Washington.

Fletcher will host a watch party at Armadillo Palace near Rice Village.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmidterm electionsvotingvote 2018Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
More Politics
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.
Cruz campaign taking nothing for granted in senate race
Beto O'Rourke awaits election results after hard-fought campaign
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
John Culberson hoping to hold U.S. House District 7 seat
Democrat Todd Litton touts nonprofit work in House race
Show More
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
Wilmer Valderrama celebrating Election Day in Montrose
4 law school roommates share journey becoming judges
Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Fest tickets at voting locations
Free Frank Ocean merchandise given to voters in Houston
More News