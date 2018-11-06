As Election Day comes to an end, first-time Democratic candidate Lizzie Fletcher is hoping to turn Texas' Congressional District 7 blue for the first time in 18 years.Fletcher is battling Republican incumbent John Culberson, who has held the U.S. House seat for nine terms.On Tuesday, Fletcher visited polling locations and spoke with some last-minute voters while her campaign headquarters was busy with volunteers manning the phone banks.Fletcher, a Houston native, is a partner at a large law firm, co-founder of a young leaders Planned Parenthood group, and sits on the board of many nonprofits.She says she has fought hard for Houstonians, both Democrats and Republicans, in her work.Fletcher has raised more than $5 million dollars, which doubled the amount Culberson raised. Much of the money was spent on communicating her message to the community."We've been working for this for 18 months and we are finally here. To feel the energy and the enthusiasm. I've been meeting people at the polls who say they've seen the commercials, they know who I am, and they're voting for me," Fletcher told Eyewitness News. "All of those things are exciting because that's what we've been working towards, communicating a positive message to voters."Although affordable health care has been a cornerstone for Fletcher's campaign, she also discusses the importance of bringing change to Washington.Fletcher will host a watch party at Armadillo Palace near Rice Village.