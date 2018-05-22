POLITICS

Texas congressional runoff could have national implications

Lizzie Pannill Fletcher and Dan Crenshaw came out on top Tuesday in their runoff elections.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The runoff election may not have garnered much attention, but the races Tuesday were more important than ever.

Several of the key races based out of Houston could have national implications.

As Democrats are trying to retake the House of Representatives in Washington, one of their main focuses has been the district currently represented by Republican Rep. John Culberson.

The seat, once solidly in the GOP corner, encompasses much of River Oaks, West University Place, Bellaire, Memorial, and some of the wealthiest enclaves in Houston.

In Congressional District 7, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher has beaten Laura Moser in a race that had many people watching on Capitol Hill Tuesday night.

Both Pannill Fletcher and Moser attended the exclusive St. John's School around the same time, and both were optimistic heading into election day.

"We've been on the campaign trail now a year with my campaign team, and I feel great about where we wound up in March, and I think it's a great indication for November," said Pannill Fletcher, who was the front runner after the March primary.

On Harris County's north side, veteran Dan Crenshaw surged ahead to win the chance to represent Republicans on the ballot for retiring Congressman Ted Poe's seat in Congressional District 2.

Eyewitness News has confirmed that State Representative Kevin Roberts has conceded the race, calling Crenshaw to congratulate him on the race.

On a statewide level, Democrats were also trying to find a candidate to face incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the fall. Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez won her runoff Tuesday night, becoming the first openly gay and Latina gubernatorial nominee in Texas history.

Experts said Valdez will have a very uphill battle against the governor.

