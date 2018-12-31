GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year. (Shutterstock Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Federal workers are suing the Trump administration over the government shutdown.

One of the largest unions representing federal workers has hired a law firm out of Washington to protest the estimated 420,000 federal workers who are being required to work without pay.

Federal rules mean all annual leave such as vacation and sick time are canceled during a shutdown for employees deemed essential. That included airline security officials and prison guards, who are typically given back pay if Congress approves it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentgovernment shutdownborder wallimmigrationimmigration reformdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpdemocratsrepublicanscongresscoast guarddepartment of homeland securityTSAair travellawsuitWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
President Trump threatens to shut border if no wall money
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Gov't shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid
Coast Guard will get paid amid government shutdown
Coast Guard unsure of future checks amid government shutdown
Pres. Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Today marks Ed Emmett's last day as Harris County judge
Gov't shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Coast Guard unsure of future checks amid government shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Score a free ride home on New Year's Eve
What the Texans should do to beat Andrew Luck and the Colts
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
One police department offers to test meth for Zika
'Tipsy Tow' offers free towing on New Year's Eve
Show More
Fitzgerald's to close after 42 years with farewell NYE show
Son sues father in wrongful death of mother
Boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from gift
Today marks Ed Emmett's last day as Harris County judge
Woman killed at apartment may have struggled with attacker
More News