Politics

Limited machines causes longer lines at polling stations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's been a constant flow of voters at most locations on Super Tuesday, but there might be a rising concern regarding voting machines.

The clerk's office said there's nothing they can do about the issue because both parties were given the same number of voting machines.

"It's taking a long time on the Democratic side and the Republican has a bunch of empty machines that no one is using," said Britany Turner, another voter.

The clerk's office told ABC13 they are deploying 14 machines to TSU because the lines are too long.

Watch Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman speak on the issue.

EMBED More News Videos

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman explains why it's taking so long for people to vote.



ABC13 talked to some of the voters in the polling lines and many of them said they are excited to have their voices heard.

"It's great that I came. I did my job, and I'm glad to see people here doing their part," said Abraham Madrigal, a voter.

The Harris County Clerk's Office announced so far there are no major issues.

One concern was that some polling locations said there were not enough machines.

It is unclear the specific locations, but about 40 to 50 machines were deployed to about four to five polling locations.

"I waited about an hour. Everything worked. Everyone should vote," said Abby Yates, a voter.

Another school also had a massive turn out. After an hour after polls closed, there was still a line outside Waltrip High School.

To find a specific location near you that does not have a wait time, the clerk's office advises you to visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonprimary electionvoting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Super Tuesday Results: Primary Election 2020 in Texas
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Preston Roe says he hasn't missed in election since the 60s
Wesley Hunt says he has edge against Democrat incumbent Fletcher
Rain and storms expected Wednesday
Student in Houston self-quarantined after studying in Italy
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
Show More
New go kart track in Katy to open in time for Spring Break
Taser used on HFD firefighter accused of resisting arrest
New Disney World ride first to star Mickey and Minnie
Father-to-be thought he was going to die in armed robbery
Off-duty officer knocked down while trying to stop shoplifters
More TOP STORIES News