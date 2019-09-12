Politics

Elizabeth Warren stops at Ninfa's on Navigation before debate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Each of the 10 Democratic candidates in Thursday night's debate are finding unique ways to prepare.

For Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she ate at her favorite Houston restaurant Wednesday.

An ABC News campaign reporter spotted Warren at Ninfa's on Navigation in the East End.

RELATED: Can Warren go head-to-head with Trump?
EMBED More News Videos

Elizabeth Warren looked back on her Houston roots at a campaign rally in Austin Tuesday.


Warren told her this is the restaurant she took her husband Bruce for his first meal in Texas.

She said he loved it, so she decided to marry him!

In case you didn't know, Warren has history with the Bayou City: she got her start at the University of Houston.

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren got her start at University of Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Elizabeth Warren often refers to a commuter college on the campaign trail, but few know that school is actually the University of Houston.



WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas newsfoodmexicandemocratselizabeth warrenrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 caught in fiery road rage shooting
Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico
45 dogs and cats rescued from deplorable conditions
Houston Democratic debate a 'big plus' for city: mayor
Trump to fly message over Houston Democratic debate
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of HISD school
How to watch the Houston Democratic debate on ABC
Show More
Orangutan named Pumpkin at Houston Zoo dies at 34
2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped downtown
Teen cancer survivor holds spirits high into senior year
HOUSTON DEBATE: Local actors stand in for the candidates
Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News