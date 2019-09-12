Elizabeth Warren stops at Ninfa's on Navigation before debate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5530442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elizabeth Warren looked back on her Houston roots at a campaign rally in Austin Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5526515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elizabeth Warren often refers to a commuter college on the campaign trail, but few know that school is actually the University of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Each of the 10 Democratic candidates in Thursday night's debate are finding unique ways to prepare.For Massachusetts, she ate at her favorite Houston restaurant Wednesday.An ABC News campaign reporter spotted Warren at Ninfa's on Navigation in the East End.Warren told her this is the restaurant she took her husband Bruce for his first meal in Texas.She said he loved it, so she decided to marry him!In case you didn't know, Warren has history with the Bayou City: she got her start at the University of Houston.