Politics

Election Day 2019: Houston mayor's race to be decided into late night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The futures of the state of Texas, the city of Houston and surrounding counties hang in the balance in multiple races on Election Day 2019.

Voters in Houston are deciding on whether Mayor Sylvester Turner will get four more years to lead the city, or if a change is needed at the top of city hall.

And across Texas, 10 key propositions are being decided, all of which could change how Texans live their day-to-day lives going forward.

LIVE ELECTIONS RESULTS: Keep tally on the latest vote reporting.

Additionally, you can immerse yourself into key voting information below:

The 10 Texas ballot propositions you should know
EMBED More News Videos

With so much focus on the 2020 presidential election, it can be easy to overlook 2019's local and state elections, with ballot measures that can affect your day-to-day life.



Your voice. Your vote - Your guide to voting
EMBED More News Videos

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.



MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate



What to know about runoff elections in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

This is why we have runoff elections in Texas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonelection 2019election dayelectionhouston politics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County election results could be delayed until 2 a.m.
Turner takes early lead over Buzbee for Houston mayor
Tony Buzbee vows win in mayor's runoff before votes finalized
Election Day 2019: How Texans voted on 10 ballot propositions
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
HISD election to bring new faces as state takeover looms
Major road improvements may be coming to an area near you
Show More
Temperature expected to drop 40 degrees later this week
Bill King remains hopeful as early voting results roll in
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
Sue Lovell on mayoral race: "Money doesn't buy everything"
Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word
More TOP STORIES News