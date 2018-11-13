VOTE 2018

Election 2018 results: Kyrsten Sinema wins 1 week later; check out midterm races still being watched

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Here are the most high-profile races that have not yet been officially called or that are undergoing recounts one week later:

  • Florida governor: Ron DeSantis (R) vs. Andrew Gillum (D): Though DeSantis was initially declared the winner, more votes came in putting Gillum less than a half of a point behind. This triggered a machine recount under Florida law. If the machine recount, which must be completed by Nov. 15, shows Gillum only a quarter of a point behind or less, there will be a hand recount.
  • Georgia governor: Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R): As provisional ballots continue to be counted, a federal judge has ruled that Georgia must not certify the election results before Friday at 5 p.m. Abrams would need a net gain of about 21,000 votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff, AP reports.
  • Florida Senate: Bill Nelson (D) vs. Rick Scott (R): Though Nelson, the incumbent, initially appeared to concede, more votes came in putting him less than a half of a point behind. The same state law that triggered a recount in the Florida governor race has also triggered a recount in this race.


Meanwhile, some of the races that were expected to be tight or to have a lasting impact were called during election night or shortly after.

Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.


The Associated Press, ABC News and FiveThirtyEight contributed to this report.

MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

These candidates made history during midterms
Health care, immigration high on voters' minds, AP survey
Celebrities, political figures head to the polls on Tuesday
Pelosi says Democrats will strive for bipartisanship
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018electionvotingu.s. & worldrepublicansdemocratsted cruzbeto o'rourke
VOTE 2018
Lina Hidalgo says Judge Emmett's defeat was not random
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
VOTE OR BUST: Student travels 6 hours to Houston to cast ballot
Small number of votes separate some races in Houston area
More vote 2018
POLITICS
CNN sues President Trump over reporter's ban from White House
Documents reveal what was in Houston's failed Amazon bid
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Houston congressman accepts Pete Davidson's apology on SNL
More Politics
Top Stories
Snow at IAH today is earliest in Houston's recorded history
It's snowing! Flurries falling in Houston and surrounding areas
6-year-old girl out of surgery after being hit by stray bullet
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
2 Lamar HS freshmen died from gunshot wounds to the head
HISD cancels Special Olympics event this week due to cold
SNOW IN TEXAS! Amarillo sees first snow of the season
Family returns to lake where father of 3 found dead
Show More
Girl explains how she used code word to outsmart kidnapper
CNN sues President Trump over reporter's ban from White House
Truck fire blocks part of Eastex Freeway SB at Townsen
'Not a monster' Parents defend man who admitted to killing family
3 people shot at Ben E. Keith warehouse in New Mexico
More News