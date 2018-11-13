Florida governor: Ron DeSantis (R) vs. Andrew Gillum (D): Though DeSantis was initially declared the winner, more votes came in putting Gillum less than a half of a point behind. This triggered a machine recount under Florida law. If the machine recount, which must be completed by Nov. 15, shows Gillum only a quarter of a point behind or less, there will be a hand recount.

Georgia governor: Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R): As provisional ballots continue to be counted, a federal judge has ruled that Georgia must not certify the election results before Friday at 5 p.m. Abrams would need a net gain of about 21,000 votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff, AP reports.

Florida Senate: Bill Nelson (D) vs. Rick Scott (R): Though Nelson, the incumbent, initially appeared to concede, more votes came in putting him less than a half of a point behind. The same state law that triggered a recount in the Florida governor race has also triggered a recount in this race.

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain. Here are the most high-profile races that have not yet been officially called or that are undergoing recounts one week later: