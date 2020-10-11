Texas Tribune

Early voting in Texas starts this Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas voters will soon head to the polls starting Tuesday for early voting. Here's an overview of what you need to know about casting a ballot in this year's election.

Early voting runs from Oct. 13 - 30.

Harris County recently announced its new plans to open seven individual 24-hour polling locations for one day.

NRG Arena, Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center, McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons, East Harris County Activity Center, Tracy Gee Community Center, Juergen's Hall Community Center and Victory Gardens will be open for voting starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 until 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

The last day to apply for a mail-in-ballot is Oct. 23. The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Nov. 3.

When do I need to drop off or mail an application?



Applications can be dropped off in person at your county elections office before the start of early voting. Mailed applications must be received by the early voting clerk in your county by Oct. 23.

When do I need to mail my ballot by?



The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, which is Nov. 3. If they're postmarked by 7 p.m. that day, they'll be counted if they're received by the county on Nov. 4 by 5 p.m.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that Texans ask for mail-in ballots no later than 15 days ahead of that due date and that they drop completed ballots in the mail a week before the deadline.

For this election, absentee ballots can also be delivered to the county clerk's office in person with a valid form of ID as soon as they're completed and before the close of voting on Election Day. You should reach out to your county to find out when and where your county is allowing ballot drop-offs.

Completed ballots from military or overseas voters are accepted if they're received by Nov. 9. (Those voters go through a different ballot request and return process.)

Where am I allowed to vote early?



Voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. Early voting locations can be found on the Texas secretary of state's website two days before early voting begins on Oct. 13.

Who is eligible to vote early?



Anyone who is registered to vote may vote early, but it must be done in person unless you qualify to vote by mail.

How can I find which polling places are near me?



The secretary of state's website has information on polling locations for Election Day and during the early voting period. However, polling locations may change, so be sure to check your county's election website before going to vote.

What form of ID do I need to bring?



You'll need one of seven types of valid photo ID to vote in Texas:

  • A state driver's license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)
  • A Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS)
  • A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)
  • A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)
  • A U.S. military ID card with a personal photo
  • A U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo
  • A U.S. passport


What if I don't have a valid photo ID?



Voters can still cast votes if they sign a form swearing that they have a "reasonable impediment" from obtaining a proper photo ID. However, those voters will also have to present one of the following types of identification:

  • A valid voter registration certificate
  • A certified birth certificate
  • A document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes your identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
  • A copy of or an original current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter's name and address. (Any government document that contains a voter's photo must be an original.)


Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

