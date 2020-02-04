state of the union

What is the designated survivor? What to know about government's contingency plan during State of the Union

By Peter Kunz
WASHINGTON -- Andrew Cuomo has done it.

Eric Holder has done it.

Even former Vice President Dick Cheney has done it.

All have served as "designated survivors," skipping major events including the State of the Union and preparing to assume power in the event of a disaster.

The Kiefer Sutherland-led ABC drama "Designated Survivor" may have brought the practice of a designated survivor into the mainstream, but it has been going on for decades. The designated survivor is typically a cabinet-level official who is over the age of 35 and a U.S.-born citizen.

Before he was New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. In 1999, during President Bill Clinton's State of the Union Address, Cuomo was selected to be the designated survivor.

"You have the Secret Service with you, you have what they call the football with you-the communications devices-because if it happened, you would immediately be at war," Cuomo told ABC7NY. "You're accompanied by numerous secret service members and Army officials, vehicles. It really makes you think how quickly the situation could get so bad, how fragile this whole system is and how fragile the world is."

For President's Trump's 2019 State of the Union address, Energy secretary Rick Perry was appointed as the designated survivor. It's not yet clear who will serve as the designated survivor this year.

This post was originally published in 2018 and has been updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.safetyandrew cuomodick cheneythe white housegovernmentu.s. & worlddesignated survivoreric holderstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
See who the White House has invited to 2020 State of the Union
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car
Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello are Rodeo-bound
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: Suspect believed to be victim's ex
WILD VIDEO: Arsonists nearly engulfed in flames while in the act
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
Cold front blows into Houston late this evening
Here is the difference between snow, sleet and freezing rain
Show More
Macy's to close 125 stores, launch new store format
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown
New food items at Minute Maid will make you ditch the diet
Whataburger-themed boots on sale, but they're going fast
Popular Midtown restaurant is shutting down -- for now
More TOP STORIES News