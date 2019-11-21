2020 presidential election

Democrats take jabs at Trump's foreign policy during November debate

ATLANTA -- Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination weighed in on foreign policy while criticizing President Donald Trump - and getting in a few one-liners.

California Sen. Kamala Harris said "Donald Trump got punked" by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Harris said Trump has compromised America's ability to provide a check on North Korea's nuclear program.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said they would work to rebuild relationships with allies.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said "it's time to bring our troops home" from Afghanistan, and he would work with the international community to do so.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang was asked what he'd say in his first call to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yang, referencing Trump, responded: "First, I'd say I'm sorry I beat your guy."
