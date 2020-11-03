2020 Election Results: Democrats losing paths to Senate control but maintain House

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7626413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News has projected that Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives. At 11 p.m. ET on Election Day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed reporters.

2020 Senate Races

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7624647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the first Senate flip of the night, Democrat John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado and 2020 presidential candidate, will defeat GOP Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, ABC News projected at 9:35 p.m. ET.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7614987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas breaks down the paths to victory for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7578661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When will we know who wins the 2020 election and becomes the next president? It could take days or weeks, depending on how quickly ballots are being counted in a few key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7606928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton on how to cope with Election Day anxiety.

Democrats extend control of House for two more years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7605877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Update from 7 a.m. ET on the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON -- Their hopes fading for Senate control, Democrats had a disappointing election night as Republicans swatted down an onslaught of challengers and fought to retain their majority.ABC News projects that Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives.Democrats had a disappointing night in the battle for Senate control, but it was too soon for Republicans to take a victory lap Wednesday, although they brushed back multiple challengers to protect their now teetering majority.Key races in North Carolina, Maine and Michigan remained undecided, and at least one in Georgia was headed to a January runoff.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump's campaign helped his GOP allies, but it's still too soon to declare victory as state election officials count ballots."We're waiting - whether I'm going to be the majority leader or not," McConnell said at a press conference in his home state of Kentucky.In a delicate pushback against Trump's own premature claims of victory over Joe Biden in the presidential race, the GOP leader said: "Claiming you've won the election is different from finishing the counting."McConnell said he felt "pretty good" about the remaining contests. He secured a seventh term in a costly campaign, fending off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot.Election Night delivered a jarring outcome for Democrats who had devised an expanded political map, eager to counter Trump and his party's grip on the Senate.While Democrats picked up must-win seats in Colorado and Arizona, they suffered a setback in Alabama, and Republicans held their own in one race after another - in South Carolina, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, and Montana, dramatically limiting Democrats' hopes to make inroads.The races attracted an unprecedented outpouring of small-dollar donations for Democrats, from Americans apparently voting with their pocketbooks to propel long-shot campaigns.The voters' choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging, and approach in the Trump era."You wasted a lot of money," said White House ally Sen. Lindsey Graham in Columbia, South Carolina, after defeating Jamie Harrison, despite the Democrat's stunning $100 million haul for his upstart campaign. "This is the worst return on investment in the history of American politics."Trump loomed large over the Senate races as did Democratic rival Joe Biden. The Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as the nation's uneasy mood all seemed to be on the ballot.Voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate."It's time for a different approach," said Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor who unseated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado, in a live video message posted on Facebook.Yet voters, for the most part, stuck with the status quo.Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the winner of the presidency. Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda. With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie in the Senate.Democrats contested seats from New England to the Deep South and the Midwest to the Mountain West, reaching deep into GOP strongholds. But by early Wednesday, the tally was not too different from before Election Day.The Democrats' gains were in Colorado and Arizona, where former astronaut Mark Kelly beat GOP incumbent Martha McSally. But they couldn't hold on in Alabama: Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated Sen. Doug Jones.Several battlegrounds broke for Republicans: In South Carolina, Graham survived the race of his political career against Harrison; in Texas, Sen. John Cornyn turned back former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar; in Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst defeated Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a race seen as a toss-up; in Montana, Sen. Steve Daines routed Gov. Steve Bullock; and in Kansas, Rep. Roger Marshall prevailed over state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a former Republican who energized Democrats in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932.The final breakdown awaited the outcome of races in Alaska, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina.North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has struggled against Democrat Cal Cunningham, despite the married challenger's sexting scandal with a public relations strategist.And in Maine the race between GOP Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon could be another one that pushes later into the week. If no one in the multi-candidate field breaks the 50% threshold in the first-round votes, then there are additional tabulations in which last-place finishers are eliminated. Under the state's rank-choice system the tabulations continue until a candidate achieves a majority.In Georgia, two seats were being contested and at least one is headed to a runoff after no candidate reached the 50% threshold to win.GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock, a Black pastor at the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, in the Jan. 5 runoff special election for the seat Loeffler was tapped to fill for retired Sen. Johnny Isakson.In the other Georgia race, GOP Sen. David Perdue, the former business executive Trump calls his favorite senator, tried to stave off Democrat Jon Ossoff, another candidate who has benefited from the "green wave" of campaign donations. It, too, could go to a runoff.Republicans were on defense in most states. But in the presidential battleground of Michigan, Republicans made an aggressive push for John James, a Black Republican businessman who stood by Trump at a rally late Monday. James is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.In South Carolina, Harrison energized voters, among several Black Democratic candidates for Senate including Warnock, drawing an outpouring of national support in a year of racial reckoning."We didn't get the result at the ballot box that we wanted, but we showed courage and determination," Harrison said on Twitter. "We brought hope back to South Carolina."Stuck in Washington as McConnell rushed the Senate to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett a week before Election Day, senators quickly fanned out - some alongside the president - for last-ditch tours to shore up votes.The political landscape is quickly changing from six years ago, when most of these senators last faced voters.The Senate will welcome some newcomers as others retire. In New Mexico, Democrat Ben Ray Lujan, a member of House leadership, was elected to the seat held by Democrat Tom Udall. Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty won the seat held by Republican Lamar Alexander. Republican Cynthia Lummis, the former congresswoman from Wyoming, won the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Mike Enzi.Disappointed Democrats drove Wednesday toward extending their control of the House for two more years but with a potentially shrunken majority as they lost at least seven incumbents and failed to oust any Republican lawmakers in initial returns.By midmorning on Wednesday, Democrats' only gains were two North Carolina seats vacated by GOP incumbents after a court-ordered remapping made the districts more Democratic. Though they seemed likely to retain House control, their performance was an unexpected disappointment for the party, which hoped for modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.After decades of trying, Republicans defeated 15-term Rep. Collin Peterson from a rural Minnesota district that backed President Donald Trump in 2016 by 31 percentage points, Trump's biggest margin in any Democratic-held district. Peterson, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, opposed Trump's impeachment and is one of the House's most conservative Democrats. He was defeated by Republican Michelle Fischbach, the former lieutenant governor.In Iowa, GOP state Rep. Ashley Hinson defeated freshman Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer to win a hard-fought race for the state's northeastern congressional seat. Hinson is a former television news anchor.Also losing were freshmen Democrats Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala, health secretary under President Bill Clinton, in adjacent South Florida districts where Trump seemed to consolidate support among Cuban voters. Others defeated were Democratic freshmen Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico and Kendra Horn in Oklahoma, who had surprising victories in 2018 in districts Trump carried decisively in 2016.The fight for Torres Small's seat cost around $35 million, making it one of the country's most expensive races, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. She was defeated by Yvette Herrell, a former state legislator.Democrats were also disappointed in the Senate, where they nursed fading hopes of winning the majority. Trump's challenge from Democrat Joe Biden remained too close to call.Before votes were counted, both parties' operatives said the GOP would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to a modest single digits. Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.A smaller Democratic majority would make it tougher for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to unite her lawmakers as a handful of progressive freshmen arrive for the new Congress.By retaining House control, Democrats would mark only the second time in a quarter century that they've led the chamber for two consecutive two-year Congresses. The first period ran from 2007 through 2010, when Pelosi was serving her first four years in her post."Our purpose in this race was to win so that we could protect the Affordable Care Act and so that we could crush the virus," Pelosi told reporters, citing former President Barack Obama's health care act. She declared that Democrats had won the House majority, which seemed highly likely but hadn't been officially declared by The Associated Press.Democrats' hopes of protecting their majority and even expanding it were based on public anxiety over the pandemic, Trump's alienation of suburban voters and a vast fundraising edge. But those advantages didn't carry them as far as they'd hoped.With GOP expectations for capturing the House all but nonexistent entering Election Day, Republicans were happy with the results."House Republicans have outperformed all expectations," said Dan Conston, who heads the Congressional Leadership Fund, a committee aligned with House GOP leaders that provides millions to Republican candidates.Democrats lost a majority Hispanic district in West Texas they expected to win when the GOP incumbent retired. And they lost a series of what seemed coin-flip races, failing to defeat GOP incumbents in Cincinnati, rural Illinois, central Virginia and the suburbs of St. Louis and Texas.In a district between Austin and San Antonio, freshman GOP Rep. Chip Roy withstood a challenge from Democrat Wendy Davis. Davis gained fame as a state legislator by waging a 2013 filibuster against an anti-abortion bill, then lost a race for governor the following year. The conservative Club for Growth made her its biggest target, spending over $6 million against her this year.As if symbolically, Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, who leads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was in her own tight race in a closely divided district she won by 24 percentage points in 2018.Some endangered Democratic freshmen like Texas' Lizzie Fletcher, Georgia's Lucy McBath and New Jersey's Tom Malinowski and Andy Kim held on.But the party notched no victories in long-shot races they'd hoped would bolster their majority. Republicans retained such districts in central North Carolina; Montana; Omaha, Nebraska; and around Little Rock, Arkansas.As Wednesday morning progressed, other hotly fought races remained undecided in Indiana and Virginia.Scores of both parties' incumbents from safe districts were easily reelected. These included progressive star Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York City and both parties' No. 3 House leaders, Democrat James Clyburn of South Carolina and Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming.Also coming to Washington will be New York City area Democrats Jamaal Bowman, a progressive who was backed by Ocasio-Cortez, and Ritchie Torres, who will be Congress' first openly gay Hispanic.In one noteworthy but unsurprising result, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has espoused unfounded QAnon conspiracy theories, won a vacant seat in northwest Georgia. Trump has called Greene a "future Republican star." QAnon asserts that Trump is quietly waging a battle against pedophiles in government.Hanging over the contests were the coronavirus pandemic and the wounded economy, which voters ranked as top concerns, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. The virus has killed 232,000 people in the U.S. and cases are rising in nearly every state, while millions have lost jobs.Buoying Democrats was a coast-to-coast edge in campaign fundraising, including for all 29 Democrats from districts Trump won in 2016 and Republicans were targeting. By early Wednesday, Peterson, Cunningham and Torres Small were the only ones of those Democrats who'd lost.Nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins, according to an AP analysis of Federal Election Commission campaign reports.As in 2018 when they grabbed House control, Democratic ads emphasized pledges to make health care more accessible, preserve coverage for pre-existing conditions and shield voters from Republicans out to terminate those requirements. Many Republicans say they want to dismantle Obama's health care law while retaining its coverage for pre-existing conditions, but they've not presented a detailed proposal for doing that.The pandemic has only amplified Democrats' focus on health care. Trump's repeated false statements downplaying the virus' severity have also given Democrats political fodder.AP VoteCast is a nationwide survey of more than 127,000 voters and nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.