Democratic Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false in the Houston debate

WASHINGTON -- Ten Democrats seeking the presidency sparred Thursday night in a sprawling debate that put all qualifying contenders on the same stage for the first time.

Here's a look at how some of their claims from Houston stack up with the facts:

BERNIE SANDERS: "Every study done shows that Medicare for All is the most cost-effective approach to providing health care to every man, woman and child in this country."
THE FACTS: Not exactly.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report earlier this year that total spending under a single-payer system, such as the one proposed by Sanders, "might be higher or lower than under the current system depending on the key features of the new system."

Those features involve details about payment rates for hospitals and doctors, which are not fully spelled out by Sanders, as well as the estimated cost of generous benefits that include long-term care services and no copays and deductibles for comprehensive medical care.

A report this year by the nonprofit Rand think tank estimated that "Medicare for All" would modestly raise national health spending, the opposite of what Sanders intends.

Rand modeled a hypothetical scenario in which a plan similar to legislation by the Vermont senator had taken effect this year. It found that total U.S. health care spending would be about $3.9 trillion under "Medicare for All" in 2019, compared with about $3.8 trillion under the status quo.

Part of the reason is that "Medicare for All" would offer generous benefits with no copays and deductibles, except limited cost-sharing for certain medications. Virtually free comprehensive medical care would lead to big increases in the demand for services.
KAMALA HARRIS: "The only reason (President Donald Trump) has not been indicted is because there was a memo in the Department of Justice that says a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime."
THE FACTS: We don't know that it's the only reason. Former special counsel Robert Mueller didn't go that far in his report on Russian intervention in the 2016 election and obstruction of justice.

Harris, a California senator, is referring to a Justice Department legal opinion that says sitting presidents are immune from indictment. Mueller has said his investigators were restrained by that rule, but he also said that they never reached a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.

In Mueller's congressional testimony in July, he said his team never started the process of evaluating whether to charge Trump.
