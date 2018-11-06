ELECTION DAY

HOUSE RACE: Todd Litton touting nonprofit work in his Texas House District 2 campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Shelley Childers speaks with Democratic House candidate Todd Litton, who wants to inject his nonprofit work into his race.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As Election Day winds down, there is one campaign worth keeping an eye on: the fight for U.S. congressional seat in Texas's second district.

The seat formerly held by Republican Ted Poe has no incumbent with two first-time candidates vying for office.

"My opponent Dan (Crenshaw) and I are both first-time candidates, and so we are new to the voters and I hope they're curious about who we are and how we're working to connect with them," said Democrat contender Todd Litton.

Litton, a graduated of Duke, University of Texas and Rice, told Eyewitness News he has been campaigning now for 18 months.

"Just over a year ago, it was an election night in 2017 that Congressman Poe announced he was going to retire at the end of his term, and so the very next day, it was very interesting from our perspective. People reaching out to us, talking to us about our campaign and our race. That was exciting to see and feel. I think it did make people believe this is a race a Democrat like myself could win."

The native Houstonian spent his professional career leading nonprofits like Preschool for All and Citizen Schools. He also practiced law and worked in investments.

He says switching into the political world felt like the right move.

"Washington seems broken, and so we decided that my work and my service to the community has been about connecting people, connecting organizations, working across communities, and so I believe I have something to offer, to help work together up in Washington and make things work for our community, for our district and country as well," said Litton.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Congressional District 2: The race without an incumbent to include Democrat nominee Todd Litton and Republican nominee Dan Crenshaw
EMBED More News Videos

Texas Congressional District 2: The race without an incumbent to include Democrat nominee Todd Litton and Republican nominee Dan Crenshaw

SEE ALSO: Texas congressional candidates spar in town hall debate at UH-Downtown
EMBED More News Videos

(From left) State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, Phillip Aronoff, Daniel Crenshaw and Todd Litton faced their challengers in a debate on the issues at the University of Houston-Downtown on Wednesday night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshouse of representativestexas newselection dayelection 2018electionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION DAY
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
More election day
POLITICS
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Fletcher remains vigilant during congressional race
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
More Politics
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.
Cruz campaign taking nothing for granted in senate race
Beto O'Rourke awaits election results after hard-fought campaign
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
John Culberson hoping to hold U.S. House District 7 seat
Fletcher remains vigilant during congressional race
Show More
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
Wilmer Valderrama celebrating Election Day in Montrose
4 law school roommates share journey becoming judges
Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Fest tickets at voting locations
Free Frank Ocean merchandise given to voters in Houston
More News