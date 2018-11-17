POLITICS

Andrew Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum gives his concession speech Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Democrat Andrew Gillum says he is ending his hard-fought race for Florida governor and has congratulated Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gillum posted a live video on Facebook on Saturday afternoon in which he congratulated DeSantis. Gillum had conceded to DeSantis on election night, but retracted it after the margin between the two candidates narrowed. The race went to a legally required recount, but after an initial machine recount DeSantis still led Gillum by more than 30,000 votes.


Gillum, who is Tallahassee's mayor, isn't saying what he plans to do next.

"Stay tuned," he said in his brief remarks. Nonetheless, Gillum says he will remain politically active, adding "the fight for Florida continues."

Gillum's announcement came hours after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Gillum will be a "strong Democrat warrior" and a "force to reckon with."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & world2018-electionfloridavote 2018democratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
POLITICS
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
White House must return CNN reporter's credential: Judge
Migrants climb wall as hundreds arrive at US border in Tijuana
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
More Politics
Top Stories
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Neighbors help rescue woman from house fire in NE Houston
Chambers County confirms case of West Nile Virus
3 men accused of stealing tools from Lowe's in Rosenberg
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Travis Scott's new store, Space 2019, launches today
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Channelview
Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes over festival
Show More
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
Mandatory water conservation restrictions lifted in Galveston
Dangerous medical condition caused by excessive exercise
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
Community steps up to help vandalized Alvin church
More News