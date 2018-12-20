POLITICS

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to step down after clashes with Trump

James Mattis retiring as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON --
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his role in February 2019, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, after the retired Marine general clashed with the president over a troop drawdown in Syria and Trump's go-it-alone stance in world affairs.

Mattis, perhaps the most respected foreign policy official in Trump's administration, will leave by the end of February after two tumultuous years struggling to soften and moderate the president's hardline and sometimes abruptly changing policies.

"Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis said in a resignation letter.

In a series of tweets, Trump characterized Mattis' departure as a retirement, adding that "tremendous progress has been made" during Mattis' time in office.

"General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations...I greatly thank Jim for his service!" Trump said of Mattis, adding that he will name Mattis' successor shortly.



Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria has been criticized for abandoning America's Kurdish allies, who may well face a Turkish assault once U.S. troops leave. Mattis, in his resignation letter, emphasized the importance of standing up for U.S. allies in an implicit criticism of the president's decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
