Cruz campaign puts up new billboard in Pasadena targeting Rep. Beto O'Rourke's record on oil

Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign has put up a new billboard about Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign has put up a new billboard about his challenger for his Senate seat this November, Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

The sign in Pasadena claims O'Rourke wants you to pay 24 cents more per gallon of gas.

The campaign points out O'Rourke voted against a resolution that would have opposed the Obama administration's proposed oil tax.

That tax never passed.

Both Cruz and O'Rourke are working to fire up voters ahead of the November election.

Cruz teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. last week to speak at a rally in Conroe, while O'Rourke held a voter registration event Monday that included rappers Bun B, Trae Tha Truth and Willie D and ex-Houston Texan Arian Foster.

Early voting for the November election begins Oct. 22.
