Welcome to Southern Methodist University, the idyllic site for debate number one between Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.It is a rainy day in the Metroplex, but organizers expect an overflow crowd on campus, nonetheless.The issues Friday night focus on domestic policy.It will last an hour, and the debate serves as a break from the campaign trail for both men vying for Texas' junior senate seat. Both men have been all over the state stumping for support.Cruz was at NASA on official business yesterday and then held a rally in Webster last night.O'Rourke was at Prairie View A&M for a town hall on Wednesday.This is an opportunity for both men to reach a statewide and even a national audience Friday night. It could be pivotal in a race that most pollsters peg within the margin of error.It took months for the two sides to negotiate the three debates. O'Rourke, an El Paso congressman serving his third term, proposed six debates, including one in Spanish. Cruz countered with five debates.While it appeared as though both had agreed to a first debate in Dallas in Aug. 31, it did not materialize.Then, last week, both agreed to three debates. The first in Dallas. The second, co-hosted by ABC13 and Univision 45, is in Houston on Sept. 30. The third is in San Antonio on Oct. 16.Cruz, who is a first-term incumbent from Houston, unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 after winning the Iowa Caucus.