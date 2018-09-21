EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4299011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jessica Willey captured the heated words by a Santa Fe High School victim's mother directed at Sen. Ted Cruz.

Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O'Rourke held their first debate as a Texas Senate race that once looked like it would be a cakewalk for the conservative incumbent now appears to be anything but one.Democrats have long dreamed of flipping heavily Hispanic Texas and transforming the national electoral map.O'Rourke is giving up his El Paso-based U.S. House seat to challenge Cruz. The Democrats haven't won a Texas statewide office since 1994.An ex-punk rocker, O'Rourke has visited areas that Democrats long ago abandoned.Cruz, a onetime Ivy League debate champion, finished second in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. But polls show that O'Rourke is staying close.President Donald Trump will rally in Texas for Cruz next month, which was once unthinkable in the nation's largest red state.Welcome to Southern Methodist University, the idyllic site for debate number one between Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.It is a rainy day in the Metroplex, but organizers expect an overflow crowd on campus, nonetheless.The issues Friday night focus on domestic policy.It will last an hour, and the debate serves as a break from the campaign trail for both men vying for Texas' junior senate seat. Both men have been all over the state stumping for support.Cruz was at NASA on official business yesterday and then held a rally in Webster last night.O'Rourke was at Prairie View A&M for a town hall on Wednesday.This is an opportunity for both men to reach a statewide and even a national audience Friday night. It could be pivotal in a race that most pollsters peg within the margin of error.It took months for the two sides to negotiate the three debates. O'Rourke, an El Paso congressman serving his third term, proposed six debates, including one in Spanish. Cruz countered with five debates.While it appeared as though both had agreed to a first debate in Dallas in Aug. 31, it did not materialize.Then, last week, both agreed to three debates. The first in Dallas. The second, co-hosted by ABC13 and Univision 45, is in Houston on Sept. 30. The third is in San Antonio on Oct. 16.Cruz, who is a first-term incumbent from Houston, unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 after winning the Iowa Caucus.