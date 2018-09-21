TEXAS NEWS

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke face off in 1st Texas senate debate

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Cruz and Rep. O'Rourke are about to face each other on the debate stage for the first time. (AP Images)

By
DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O'Rourke held their first debate as a Texas Senate race that once looked like it would be a cakewalk for the conservative incumbent now appears to be anything but one.

Democrats have long dreamed of flipping heavily Hispanic Texas and transforming the national electoral map.

O'Rourke is giving up his El Paso-based U.S. House seat to challenge Cruz. The Democrats haven't won a Texas statewide office since 1994.

An ex-punk rocker, O'Rourke has visited areas that Democrats long ago abandoned.

Cruz, a onetime Ivy League debate champion, finished second in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. But polls show that O'Rourke is staying close.

President Donald Trump will rally in Texas for Cruz next month, which was once unthinkable in the nation's largest red state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ORIGINAL STORY by Tom Abrahams, updated 6 p.m.

Welcome to Southern Methodist University, the idyllic site for debate number one between Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

It is a rainy day in the Metroplex, but organizers expect an overflow crowd on campus, nonetheless.

The issues Friday night focus on domestic policy.

It will last an hour, and the debate serves as a break from the campaign trail for both men vying for Texas' junior senate seat. Both men have been all over the state stumping for support.

Cruz was at NASA on official business yesterday and then held a rally in Webster last night.

Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe High School victim's mother
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Jessica Willey captured the heated words by a Santa Fe High School victim's mother directed at Sen. Ted Cruz.



O'Rourke was at Prairie View A&M for a town hall on Wednesday.

This is an opportunity for both men to reach a statewide and even a national audience Friday night. It could be pivotal in a race that most pollsters peg within the margin of error.

It took months for the two sides to negotiate the three debates. O'Rourke, an El Paso congressman serving his third term, proposed six debates, including one in Spanish. Cruz countered with five debates.

Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop at Prairie View A&M
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno reports from Prairie View A&M where Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke appeared before a sellout crowd of students.



While it appeared as though both had agreed to a first debate in Dallas in Aug. 31, it did not materialize.

Then, last week, both agreed to three debates. The first in Dallas. The second, co-hosted by ABC13 and Univision 45, is in Houston on Sept. 30. The third is in San Antonio on Oct. 16.

Cruz, who is a first-term incumbent from Houston, unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 after winning the Iowa Caucus.

SEE ALSO: Send us your questions for Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30, televised on ABC13


Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.

Sen. Ted Cruz says 2018 reelection bid is 'a real race' with O'Rourke
EMBED More News Videos

Senator Ted Cruz is urging his conservative base to vote in November.

Beto O'Rourke holds private conversation with Santa Fe High School students
EMBED More News Videos

Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzsenatetexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEXAS NEWS
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Houston graduate handing out resumes on the street
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
More texas news
POLITICS
September 25th is National Voter Registration Day 2018
Ivanka Trump and Sen. Cruz take tour of NASA in Houston
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Russian cosmonaut's words send Ivanka Trump over the moon
More Politics
Top Stories
Man accused in 4 crashes in 1 day faces judge
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Amtrak train and 18-wheeler collide in Missouri City
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
Show More
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, at birthing center
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights
Man accused of exposing himself to woman and kids near elementary school.
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
More News