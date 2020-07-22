COVID-stricken Houston now facing incoming storm from the Gulf

Eye on incoming storm threat
As Turner continues to deal with the city's entanglement with COVID-19, which nears 40,000 cases and 400 deaths, Turner acknowledged a potential flood disaster in the form of an incoming storm in the Gulf of Mexico, which could make landfall as Tropical Storm Hanna.
The city's emergency management chief, who appeared during Turner's routinely scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, said his office is expecting one to three inches of rain inland, with higher amounts on the coastline, all based off of National Weather Service estimates. He added that the region could face another threat from Tropical Storm Gonzalo next week.
Houston's coronavirus fight
Beyond the weather, Turner used the city's briefing to bring to mind the four things his residents should do to bring Houston's virus positivity rate down to 5% and below, according to Dr. David Persse of Houston Public Health:
- Shut down the economy, which Persse said had some success earlier in the outbreak
- Creating a vaccine, which he said is currently a little far off from happening
- Herd immunity, which Persse also said was a long way from happening
- Wearing a mask
The guidelines came just hours before Texas announced 197 new coronavirus deaths, the most it has reported in one day so far over the course of the pandemic.
Turner also announced the names of city workers who have died from the virus, calling them "heroes."
346 Houstonians have lost their lives to #COVID19. And City of Houston employees are also being hit by the virus.— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) July 22, 2020
This week, we lost three more municipal employees. The Solid Waste Department lost a deputy assistant director.
Two municipal employees assigned to HPD also died.
46-year-old Latonya Lewis, a Fleet Unit employee, died on Monday.— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) July 22, 2020
38-year-old Nicole Rodriguez working in the Patrol Region 1 Command Office died earlier this month.
All City of Houston employees who'll have died of #COVID19 are heroes. We send our prayers and condolences to their families. We should honor them by remembering that the virus is real.— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) July 22, 2020
