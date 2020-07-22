sylvester turner

COVID-stricken Houston now facing incoming storm from the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other top city officials are looking at simultaneous threats this weekend.

Eye on incoming storm threat



As Turner continues to deal with the city's entanglement with COVID-19, which nears 40,000 cases and 400 deaths, Turner acknowledged a potential flood disaster in the form of an incoming storm in the Gulf of Mexico, which could make landfall as Tropical Storm Hanna.

WATCH: Houston's emergency management chief discusses Gulf storm threat
EMBED More News Videos

How is Houston prepared for the arrival of potential-Tropical Storm Hanna? Here's what the city's top emergency manager said.



The city's emergency management chief, who appeared during Turner's routinely scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, said his office is expecting one to three inches of rain inland, with higher amounts on the coastline, all based off of National Weather Service estimates. He added that the region could face another threat from Tropical Storm Gonzalo next week.

SEE MORE: Preparing for severe weather during the COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Planning for hurricane season and other potential disasters can be stressful, especially this year with COVID-19. Watch the video above for everything you need to know to stay ahead.



Houston's coronavirus fight



Beyond the weather, Turner used the city's briefing to bring to mind the four things his residents should do to bring Houston's virus positivity rate down to 5% and below, according to Dr. David Persse of Houston Public Health:
  1. Shut down the economy, which Persse said had some success earlier in the outbreak
  2. Creating a vaccine, which he said is currently a little far off from happening
  3. Herd immunity, which Persse also said was a long way from happening
  4. Wearing a mask


The guidelines came just hours before Texas announced 197 new coronavirus deaths, the most it has reported in one day so far over the course of the pandemic.

Turner also announced the names of city workers who have died from the virus, calling them "heroes."






SEE MORE: Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
EMBED More News Videos

Both families said their loved ones died shortly after receiving their COVID-19 positive test, and issued a serious warning to everyone.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonsylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronavirustropical stormcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemictropical weathercoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus deathscoronavirus testingtexas newstropical depressionhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SYLVESTER TURNER
Judge blocks state takeover of Houston's Harvey program
Mayor Turner reports 884 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths
Houston reports highest double-digit COVID-19 deaths in a day
Houston crosses 30,000 coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
Tropical Depression or Storm could soak Houston
Road rage investigated after man shot in SW Houston
Chinese Consulate in Houston ordered to close
What Chinese Consul General said about consulate closure
Domino's hiring 300 employees in Houston amid COVID-19 demand
Show More
Murdered Pasadena man's case harder to solve amid COVID-19
Charges dropped in Ed Oliver DWI case in Montgomery County
Ft. Bend Co. deputy charged in death of deputy constable
After getting virus, council member says effects linger
11-year-old shot in face expected to be OK, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News