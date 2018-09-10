Court blocks Texas from requiring fetal remains to be buried

A federal judge in Texas has again blocked the state from requiring abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains.The ruling Wednesday is another court defeat for Texas over an anti-abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year. Judges haven't allowed efforts to mandate fetal remain burial or let Texas ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.U.S. District Judge David Ezra said the requirement would put "substantial obstacles" in the path of a women's right to an abortion. He had already issued a temporary injunction against the measure earlier this year.Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling disappointing and said his office will continue to fight.