Community leaders hold vigil for detained immigrant children

Art Acevedo and Ed Gonzalez comment on immigration policy.

Mayor Turner speaks on reported plan to bring immigration detention center to Houston.

Community leaders and families gathered Sunday afternoon in Houston to remember the immigrant children detained across the country.The vigil was held outside a proposed location of an immigration detention center on Emancipation Avenue.Close to 100 people marched to oppose the current immigration policy."We condemn the federal government's actions of separating immigrant children from their parents. The fact that a new children detention center is being opened in the heart of downtown highlights the disheartening fact that more children are being detained and thus a new center is merited. We hope to continue to push the president and Congress to act so that children will no longer need to be incarcerated," Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, said in a release.Community leaders said they want to meet with the property owner to discuss the project.