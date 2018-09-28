POLITICS

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate

Brett Kavanaugh testifies on sex assault allegations

"I will not be intimidated from withdrawing from this process," Brett Kavanaugh says the "coordinated and well-funded effort" to destroy his good name.

WASHINGTON --
The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee debated Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Supreme Court nomination and took a vote Friday afternoon.


At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.

Republicans voted to move ahead with Kavanaugh's nomination.

With the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the two non-judicial branches of the federal government with work together to get a new justice on the bench.



Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on the Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtsexual harassmentsenateWashington DC
