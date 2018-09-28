WASHINGTON --The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.
RELATED: Here's what the three women accusing Brett Kavanaugh have said
The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.
WATCH: Sen. Flake pushes for FBI investigation
At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.
Republicans voted to move ahead with Kavanaugh's nomination.
SEE ALSO: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on the Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
RELATED STORIES:
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement about allegations ahead of testimony
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford's full statement about Brett Kavanaugh allegations
'All of these women cannot be lying': Lawyer Michael Avenatti on client, other Brett Kavanaugh accusers
WATCH: Houstonians react to emotional testimony from Dr. Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh