Haitian woman awarded U.S. citizenship at 103 years old

MIAMI, Fla. -- A woman has just become a United States citizen at the age of 103.

Andrea Joseph was born in Haiti on August 15, 1915.

She arrived in the U.S. around 15 years ago.

Her daughter, granddaughter and great-grandnephew helped her celebrate while she held up her citizenship diploma.

Her granddaughter Mildred Ogé said, "We told her that she was going to become a citoyen, which is a citizen in Creole French. She was excited, she was elated, overjoyed, even, that she finally can become a citizen of the United States of America. So it was definitely a great milestone in her life at the age of 103."

Joseph's great grand-nephew, Mckenzie Fleurimond is a commissioner for the city of North Miami Beach and is particularly excited to see his great grand-aunt vote next year.

80 year-old Beatrice always had a dream to complete her education in her spare time.

