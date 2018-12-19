POLITICS

Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018 after President Donald Trump issues executive order

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony near the White House on Nov. 28, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

Christmas will come a little early for families of employees of the federal government.

President Donald Trump wrote in an executive order that all federal employees would be excused from work for a federal holiday on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

The order came as the possibility of a partial government shutdown looms if a funding deal is not reached by the end of the week.

RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Government Shutdowns

The executive order stipulates that department heads may ask employees to come into work on Christmas Eve "for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need."

The last time federal employees were given the day off was earlier this month, when the president declared a National Day of Mourning after the death of former president George H.W. Bush.

When Christmas Eve fell on a Monday in 2012 and 2007, past presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush issued similar orders.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngovernmentPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpchristmas eveholiday
POLITICS
Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid lawsuit
Mom of 2-year-old on life support granted US visa
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing with 'good luck' wish
Customs head wanted to avoid 'politicizing' 7-year-old's death
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Houston high school athletes celebrate signing day
HPD public affairs officer charged with DWI after crash
Woman dies trapped inside burning car after crash
Club manager shot trying to stop fight during closing time
Texans kicker gets Special Teams Player of the Week honors
Two city of Houston hacks reveal system weaknesses: expert
Report: Facebook gave out access to users' personal info
8-year-old killed was urged by mom to crawl under train
Show More
Prada withdraws luxury trinkets over blackface controversy
Woman found dead in hotel freezer was locked inside: Lawyer
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
E. Loop to stay closed through end of week due to bridge repair
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
More News