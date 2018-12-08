JOHN KELLY

Chief of staff John Kelly will leave job at end of the year, Trump announces

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump announced on Dec. 8 that chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
Chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year, President Donald Trump announced Saturday.

Kelly is a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017. Trump didn't immediately name Kelly's replacement but teased that an announcement will be made in the coming days.

Trump called Kelly, who had previously served as secretary of homeland security, "a great guy."

SEE ALSO: John Kelly and other notable Trump administration resignations, firings

The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing and oversight when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.

EMBED More News Videos

Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly is replacing Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpjohn kellythe white housegovernmentu.s. & world
Related
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
JOHN KELLY
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign: Reports
More john kelly
POLITICS
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Secret Service formally ends protection of George HW Bush
Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee offers to mediate Prop B dispute
More Politics
Top Stories
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog waiting
Homeless man rescued from high water near downtown Houston
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Fire erupts at popular Baba Yega cafe in Montrose
Students without measles vaccine not allowed in schools
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
Show More
How to find your vehicle after it's been towed
Residents along San Jacinto River prepare for more flooding
HFD makes first water rescue in new high water vehicles
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
Houston Weather: Rain ending, rivers rising in southeast Texas
More News