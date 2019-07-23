Politics

Chelsea Clinton announces birth of her 3rd child, named Jasper

NEW YORK -- Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky "are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are "overjoyed and grateful to meet" their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband "are so thrilled."

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbirthchelsea clintonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News