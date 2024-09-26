Iranians allegedly accessed data and files from the accounts of Trump advisers.

Criminal charges coming in alleged Iranian hack of Trump campaign emails: Sources

A bipartisan congressional task force investigating the assassination attempts against Donald Trump is set to hold its first hearing today.

A bipartisan congressional task force investigating the assassination attempts against Donald Trump is set to hold its first hearing today.

A bipartisan congressional task force investigating the assassination attempts against Donald Trump is set to hold its first hearing today.

A bipartisan congressional task force investigating the assassination attempts against Donald Trump is set to hold its first hearing today.

Federal law enforcement officials plan to announce criminal charges Friday in connection with the alleged Iranian hack of emails from members of former President Donald Trump's campaign, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Iranians allegedly gained access to data and files taken from the email accounts of Trump advisers, which included internal documents used to vet Trump's perspective running mate, the sources said.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks at Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Seth Wenig

The Trump campaign, as victims, would be notified of any criminal charges that happen, as is standard Department of Justice practice.

Sources tell ABC News the Trump campaign has been informed.

A Justice Department official declined to comment when reached by ABC News.

A Trump campaign spokesperson also declined to comment.