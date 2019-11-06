Politics

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz leads race for District D

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were lots of happy people at Carolyn Evans-Shabazz's watch party Tuesday night following the city council election.

Early votes show Carolyn in the lead with about with about 19 percent of the votes in Houston City Council District D.

Evans-Shabazz grew up in Houston and says District D holds a place close to her heart.

"This is my home. This has been my home all of my life, and I have a great love for District D and the people....I want everyone to do well, and we're all going to come up together."

The District D seat became available after former council member Dwight Boykins gave up his seat to run for mayor.

Just behind her are Carla Brailey and Brad "Scarface" Jordan, both at nearly 12 percent each.

Jordan is a famous member of Houston hip hop group Geto Boys.

Jordan talked about possibly running for Houston City Council in four years, but when Boykins' seat became available he knew he had to take the opportunity.

"We need new blood in politics," Jordan told ABC13 back in June.

