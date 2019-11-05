voter infomation

Texas Election Day 2019: Your voice. Your vote - Your guide to voting

Tuesday is Election Day and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Curbside voting is new this year.

The Texas Secretary of State says you can curbside vote if you're physically unable to enter the polling place without help or there's a likelihood of injury to the voter's health. If you qualify, a presiding election judge or election clerk will give you the voting device at the curb.

Curbside voters must also be given the same privacy as voters in the polling place.

If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters guide provides non-partisan information.

Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide

WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County
SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY:

Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.
  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
  • United States passport


    • If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.

    If you missed out on how to register to vote before this election, here's how so you'll know for next time.

    You can view a special interactive feature on the candidates below, or through this link:



