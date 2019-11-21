Politics

CA justices reject law requiring Trump to disclose tax returns to appear on state's primary ballot

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Supreme Court has rejected a state law that would have required President Donald Trump to disclose his tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot.

Justices said Thursday the law requiring candidates for president and governor to disclose financial information was unconstitutional.

RELATED: CA lawmakers pass bill requiring Trump, presidential candidates to release tax returns

A federal judge had temporarily blocked the state law in response to a different lawsuit and the high court ruled quickly because the deadline for submitting tax returns to get on the primary ballot is next week.

The state Republican Party and Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson challenged the bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom because it was aimed at Trump.

The state defended the law, saying tax returns are a simple way for voters to weigh candidates' financial status.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniadonald trumplegislationtaxesgovernmentlawselectionspoliticselection2020 presidential electioncalifornia supreme courtbills
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drug lab team conducting operation in NW Houston
Pawn shop customer shot while trying to stop robbers dies
UNSOLVED: Manvel's 'Princess Blue' remains sent back to lab
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Prepare for another temperature drop Friday
Missouri City native part of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Show More
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
SH-288 work to go beyond 1000 days of construction
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
Hearing impaired student defies the odds to play football
H-E-B helping replenish Houston Food Bank after ammonia leak
More TOP STORIES News