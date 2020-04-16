California Gov. announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants amid coronavirus emergency

SACRAMENTO, California -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday $125 million in disaster relief assistance for working Californians that will provide financial support to undocumented immigrants impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Newsom said the state will provide $75 million in disaster relief assistance, and Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees, a network of foundations focused on immigration issues, have committed to raising an additional $50 million.
"California is the most diverse state in the nation. Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient," Newsom said in a written statement. Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis. We are all in this together."
The $75 million Disaster Relief Fund will support undocumented Californians who have been impacted by the outbreak and are ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits and disaster relief, including the CARES Act, as a result of their immigration status.
About 150,000 undocumented adults in the state will receive a one-time cash benefit of $500 per adult with a cap of $1,000 per household.
Californians can apply for support beginning next month.
The fund will be dispersed through a "community-based model of regional nonprofits with expertise and experience serving undocumented communities," according to the governor's office.
California has also developed an immigrant resource guide to provide information about coronavirus-related assistance, including public benefits, that are available to California immigrants.
