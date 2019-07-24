vandalism

Tony Buzbee's reward up to $10k after campaign signs vandalized with swastikas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee is doubling the reward to catch the vandal or vandals who spray-painted about 30 of his campaign signs with swastikas.

On Tuesday, Buzbee's camp announced his reward in the case has been raised to $10,000.

Earlier this month, Buzbee's campaign originally stated about 20 signs were vandalized.

"The defacement of our campaign signs with swastikas is unacceptable," Buzbee said in a July 3 news release. "I am a Recon Marine. I wore the uniform to allow all forms of speech, but not hate speech. I will not tolerate discrimination of any type."

At the time, Buzbee said his campaign team planned to replace the signs and "move forward to positively change this great city."

He also offered a message to the vandals who damage his signs: "Get a job, or find something constructive to do with your time. If you really want your voice heard, go to the polls and vote on November 5th."

Buzbee encourages anyone with information to call 281-888-7684 or email info@tonybuzbeeformayor.com.

RELATED: Manure becomes centerpiece of mayoral hopeful's press conference

The prominent Houston attorney announced his run for mayor of Houston last year and has been aggressive with his campaign, specifically against current Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Buzbee lobbed accusations at Mayor Turner in January for accepting campaign contributions that would translate to favor when city contracts came up.

Then, Buzbee took out a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle detailing his proposal that would amend the city charter to stop the practice.

ABC13's Chauncy Glover did a candid interview with Buzbee, even sitting down with him to play guitar.

Buzbee told Glover that music is how he unwinds from the stresses of being an attorney and now during the mayoral campaign.

"I'M JUST REAL": When the prominent Houston attorney isn't working a tough case, he sings, writes poetry, and plays with 3 beloved dogs.



