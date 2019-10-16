WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took fire from her Democratic opponents at Tuesday night's presidential debate for refusing to answer whether her "Medicare for All" plan would raise taxes for the middle class.
Warren has refused to directly answer when asked how she'd pay for her proposal, and during the debate, she once again dodged, insisting only that "costs will go down" for the middle class.
"I will not sign a bill into law that does not lower costs for middle-class families," she said.
Related: How, when to watch the fourth Democratic presidential debate
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg knocked Warren for the nonanswer, saying a "yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer."
Buttigieg said Warren's failure to offer a direct answer is "why people are so frustrated with politicians" and arguing that Medicare for All would "unnecessarily divide this country."
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who wrote the Medicare for All legislation that Warren has embraced, said it was "appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up."
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also piled on, saying, "At least Bernie's being honest" and argued in favor of a public option instead.
Pete Buttigieg rips Elizabeth Warren for vague answer about her 'Medicare For All' plan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News