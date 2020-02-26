Mike Bloomberg nearly says he 'bought' House freshmen during Democratic debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg nearly misspoke to say he "bought" new Democratic members of the U.S. House.Bloomberg was speaking at Tuesday night's debate in South Carolina about how he spent $100 million to help Democratic candidates flip U.S. House seats held by Republicans. He began to say "I bought," before catching himself and saying "I got them," noting their elections helped Nancy Pelosi become speaker of the House.Bloomberg is one of the world's richest men and has funded numerous candidates and political causes.President Donald Trump's campaign spokesman and eldest son were among those on Twitter highlighting the flub."Wow!!! He's admitting he BOUGHT those seats!" Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.