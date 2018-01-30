POLITICS

Congressional Black Caucus dons traditional African garb in protest of 's---hole countries' remark

Members of Congress wear black clothing and Kente cloth in protest before the State of the Union address. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore traditional African attire in a show of protest against President Trump's alleged 's---hole countries remark.'

The kente worn by the legislators is an icon of African heritage. It is identified by its "dazzling, multicolored patterns of bright colors, geometric shapes and bold designs," according to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art .

"Wearing kente cloth to the #SOTU with my fellow @OfficialCBC Members to stand in solidarity with people from you-know-what countries," Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., tweeted about the demonstration on Tuesday evening.



The Democratic Women's Working Group also organized a demonstration encouraging those who will attend to wear black in solidarity with the Time's Up movement.

Democratic Senators, House representative, and guests sit and look on as US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol.



In 2017, the same group wore white to Trump's first joint address to Congress.

Trump controversially renewed his support for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's election campaign even after several women accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

Trump himself became part of the national conversation surrounding sexual misconduct during his 2016 election campaign when a decade-old tape surfaced that included audio of Trump and Billy Bush having a lewd conversation about women.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate of the unionprotestcongressgovernmentsexual misconductu.s. & world
POLITICS
Vice President Pence in Houston for Hurricane Harvey anniversary
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News