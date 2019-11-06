Politics

Bill King remains hopeful as early voting results roll in

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston mayoral candidate Bill King was all smiles as he greeted his supporters during his Election Night party Tuesday.

Polls are now closed, and early numbers show Mayor Sylvester Turner substantially leading the race with 49 percent of the votes.

Challenger Tony Buzbee is trailing him at 29 percent, and King follows at 13 percent.

Before any additional precincts had been reported, King made a statement to supporters that acknowledged his current third-place finish, but stopped short of conceding the election.

With fewer people voting this year, King hoped that people would remember voting for him in 2015, when he came about 4,000 votes short of winning the runoff election against Turner.

Bill King waits for sea change in mayoral election

While greeting voters outside of a Fiesta supermarket, King told ABC13 the city is not working at this moment.

"Look, I'm not a big partisan guy. I'm not a big ideological guy. I'm a mechanic, and I can go in and get this fixed. I can get the city working again," King said.

The mayor hopeful kicked off Election Day by bringing his daughter and grandchildren to the polls.



"I think it's important to do that," King said. "I took my kids with me all the time when they were growing up so they could go and get familiar with them. Just to give them the sense of the reverence of this duty to go vote. It's not an option not to go vote, in my opinion."

During his final push to voters on Monday, King stood on the banks of the San Jacinto River Basin to talk about a dredge project he would implement to help the Kingwood area.

"It's the city's reservoir," King said. "They collect water and sewer fees. They collect $110 million in drainage fees. Get out there and dredge the damn river, Sylvester."

