joe biden

Pres. Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in US military

The Pentagon will let transgender individuals serve openly in the U.S. military (Shutterstock)

Pres. Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Monday, lifting the Pentagon's ban on transgender people serving in the military, multiple people familiar with the matter confirmed with ABC News.

Former Pres. Donald Trump put the controversial ban in place in 2017. The ban reversed the Obama administration's policy to open service to transgender people.

READ MORE: Trump bans transgender individuals from armed forces

"The ban will be officially lifted tomorrow," said one of the individuals familiar with the matter to ABC News.

New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will attend the White House ceremony on Monday where the executive order will be signed.

READ NEXT: Effect of US military ban on transgender troops remains to be seen
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslgbtqtransgenderexecutive ordermilitaryjoe bidenarmylgbt
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
Britain's Boris Johnson presses Joe Biden for new trade deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
NW Houston shooting suspect confronted by victim before killing
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
Group calls for politicians complicit in Capitol riot to resign
Former ADT technician admits to hacking home camera feeds
Houstonians have 4th highest credit card debt in US
Man killed after he falls out of pickup truck on I-45
Show More
No Layups: how do NFL teams look for a new coach or GM?
Driver tries to hit deputy at crash site, hits firetruck twice
Woman last seen walking from Missouri City home found safe
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
Bay Area aerospace company selects SpaceX as vehicle to moon
More TOP STORIES News