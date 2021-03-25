Politics

Biden says it's his 'expectation' to run for re-election in 2024

By Steve Peoples, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would likely seek reelection in 2024, but the 78-year-old Democrat left open the possibility of stepping aside after one term.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation," Biden told reporters in a wide-ranging news conference, the first of his young presidency.


He later pushed back against a reporter's suggestion that his 2024 plans were definite.

"I said that is my expectation," Biden said. "I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain."

Traditionally, there is no mystery as to whether a first-term president will run for reelection. But questions about Biden's 2024 intentions have swirled since even before his November victory - because of his age. At 78, Biden is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden opened his first formal news conference Thursday with a nod toward the improving picture on battling the coronavirus, doubling his original goal by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office.



His 2024 plans have a direct effect on his political power.


If viewed as a one-term president, Biden's would effectively be a lame-duck president with diminished sway at home and abroad as he pursues an aggressive agenda.

Given a high-profile opportunity to declare his intentions Thursday, he sought to create the impression he was not a lame duck, but he avoided making any definite promises.

Should he run again, he said he "would fully expect" to choose Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again. "She's doing a great job. She's a great partner," he said.

Biden seemed exasperated when asked if he expected former President Donald Trump to run on the Republican side in four years.

"I don't even think about it. I have no idea," Biden said, suggesting that Trump may not even be part of the Republican Party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentjoe bidenelection
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed inside couple's home in NW Harris Co.
Missing boy's body found in burn pit in Liberty County
1 million+ COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Harris Co.
Mom and husband appear in court on charges in 8-year-old's death
Many seniors not vaccinated despite 9.7M doses given, TX gov. says
New HPD chief says he's always thinking about what he can do better
'No Layups' talks UH's deep March run with Galen Robinson
Show More
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Katherine Whaley signs off final time after 6 years with ABC13
ABC13 virtual job fair goes on location for summer hiring
Warren Buffett lobbying for TX to build $8B in power plants
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News