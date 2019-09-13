2020 presidential election

Biden during Democratic debate: 'I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years'

HOUSTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden dismissed questions about the Obama administration's record of deportations by touting the former Democratic president's effort to open doors to immigrants during Thursday night's Democratic debate.

Instead of answering whether the deportations were a mistake, Biden noted Thursday during the Democratic presidential debate Obama's support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a path to citizenship for people in the country illegally.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro pounced on Biden, accusing him of standing by Obama when it suits him but sidestepping the administration's blemishes.

"My problem with Vice President Biden...is every time something good about Barack Obama comes up, he says, 'Oh, I was there, I was there, I was there, that's me too,'" Castro began. "Then every time somebody questions part of the administration that we were both part of, he says, 'Well, that was the president.'"

Castro added: "He wants to take credit for Obama's work but not have to answer to any questions."

Biden shot back angrily: "I stand with Barack Obama all eight years, good, bad, indifferent."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresident barack obamadebatepresidential racedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionbarack obama
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Democratic Debate: Harris defends criminal justice record
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Harris to Pres. Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: ABC News Democratic debate in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Greenpeace protesters arrested at Fred Hartman Bridge
'Trump is underwater in Texas,' DNC chair warns
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
Democratic Debate: Harris defends criminal justice record
Show More
Bernie Sanders says he'll win Texas
Trump says which Dem candidates he think will 'take it to the end'
Protests from both sides occur at TSU with Democratic debate
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Harris to Pres. Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'
More TOP STORIES News