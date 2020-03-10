2020 presidential election

Joe Biden has testy exchange with auto worker over gun rights, 2nd Amendment

DETROIT -- Joe Biden has faced down a pro-gun worker in a testy exchange over his plan to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Biden spoke at an auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday and then was confronted by a worker in a hard hat who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." Biden used an expletive to tell the worker he was "full of" it and hushed an aide who was trying to end the conversation.

Biden went on to say he supports the Second Amendment but added: "Do you need 100 rounds?"

The worker pointed to a "viral video" in which he alleged Biden said he would take away people's guns. Biden replied that he "did not say that" and that the video was "lying."

Biden otherwise received an overwhelmingly positive response from construction workers while courting the union vote in a final push as Michigan residents vote in the presidential primary.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichigansecond amendmentgun controljoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events amid coronavirus concerns
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Supporters blanket Harvard wall with thank-you notes to Elizabeth Warren
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 13 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
Get your COVID-19 questions answered here
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Texas A&M delaying restart of classes after spring break
Nursing homes are "ground zero" for COVID-19
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Houston museum
Video shows car dealership worker crashing with METRORail
Show More
Warm Tuesday afternoon with isolated rain
Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
Body of woman discovered in Lake Houston
More TOP STORIES News