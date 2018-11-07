Celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Olivia Wilde shared their support for the Texas representative after learning the results.
The former 'Charmed' star tweeted "Beto lost? That's ok. Now he can run for President."
Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2018
Wilde, an actress, and model followed Milano's tweet "Beto 2020. Let's do this."
Beto 2020. Let’s do this.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 7, 2018
After reports of the Democrats taking the House rolled in, Josh Gad took to Twitter to rejoice and also showed his support for O'Rourke, "Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and ... #Beto2020"
Looks like Dems will take the house! Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and...#Beto2020— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2018
Various supporters of O'Rourke followed with their reactions and began trending #Beto2020 to encourage him to run in the 2020 Presidential election.
Hey @BetoORourke we love you and you were too good for Texas, anyhow. #BetoForPresident #Beto2020— Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) November 7, 2018
Ok Cruz gets re-elected...— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) November 7, 2018
So....
Beto for President!
Beto 2020— andy lassner (@andylassner) November 7, 2018
Beto might have lost Texas but his loss has paved the way for him to run for President. #Beto2020— Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) November 7, 2018
I can't wait to support Beto O'Rourke for POTUS in 2020!— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 7, 2018
Since O'Rourke captured the attention of not just Texans but many others outside the state, one follower compared him to former President Barack Obama, "Just like Pres Obama, Beto got our attention. So many people from around the country would have voted for him if they could."
Just like Pres Obama, Beto got our attention. So many people from around the country would have voted for him if they could. #Beto2020— IndieEm (@IndieEm) November 7, 2018