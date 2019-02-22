POLITICS

Customs and Border Protection adds barbed wire to border in El Paso

CBP says it is increasing security efforts at the US-Mexico border by adding barbed wire.

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it's enhancing security efforts, installing concrete K-rails and barbed wire in El Paso to prevent people from crossing into the country illegally.

CBP adds that it has also received reports of increasing numbers of migrants arriving in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso.

This comes after President Trump called El Paso "one of our safest cities" during his State of the Union address.

The same materials were recently used at the border in California and southern Texas.

Hector Mancha, CBP Director of Field Operations in El Paso, says the agency is taking a proactive approach.

"Waiting until a large group of persons mass at the border to attempt an illegal crossing is too late for us; it is vital that we are prepared prior to when they arrive at the border crossing," he said.

Last week, President Trump declared a national emergency to secure additional money for his proposed border wall.

The president said he would be shifting federal funds appropriated by Congress for other issues for that purpose.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro will introduce a resolution denouncing that declaration on Friday.

Castro tweeted that he has 222 co-sponsors.



But even if that measure passes the House, it's unclear how many GOP senators would support it.

(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
